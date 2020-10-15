Police respond to Sacramento shootings with 40 arrests in 12 days

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said Wednesday they made 40 firearm-related arrests in the past 12 days due to an increase in patrols.

According to the police department, the increase in patrols is a response to the shootings that have happened in Sacramento recently, with one resulting in the death of a 9-year-old girl.

Sacramento police have seized over 3 dozen guns in response to recent shootings. (Courtesy Sacramento Police Department)

Police have since arrested a man in connection to that shooting.

Aside from the arrests, police say they have also seized 43 guns from people who had them illegally.

Police say some of the people arrested include “felons and validated gang members” who aren’t allowed to have guns.