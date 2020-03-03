Police: Road closures after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Lathrop

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) – A vehicle accident involving a pedestrian caused multiple road closures in Lathrop Tuesday morning, according to Lathrop police.

Police officials said the victim was hit by a vehicle in the area of Lakeside Drive and Patriot Way and the crash is being investigated by Lathrop’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

Residents were asked to avoid the area due to road closures on Lakeside Drive near Parkside Drive and Patriot Way near River Bend Drive.

No information was released on the condition of the victim or the driver.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.