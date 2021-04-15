Police: Robbery suspects shoot at Modesto victim after being followed

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Modesto police say they arrested two Stockton men after they allegedly robbed someone and shot at them after being followed.

Police said the victim was robbed outside of his home Wednesday night in northwest Modesto.

The robbery suspect then left in a dark-colored Lincoln Navigator and the victim followed.

According to police, they later received reports that someone in a dark-colored SUV had shot at another vehicle near the intersection of Sisk and Rumble roads. Investigators learned the victim went all the way to Stockton where the suspect shot at him again.

Officers arrested two people, 22-year-old Rene Farias-Mendez and 23-year-old Jeralmiah Johnson, on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

Farias-Mendez and Johnson are also suspected of being involved in two other robberies: one in Hughson and another in Ceres at a Dollar Tree.

They were both booked into the Stanislaus County Jail, according to police.