Police: Sacramento homicides continue upward trend from 2020 after 4-year decline

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police say there continues to be an increase in violent and gun-related crime compared to last year.

There have been 24 homicides so far this year, an increase of eight from this time last year, according to data published by the police department.

Overall, Sacramento saw 43 homicides in 2020, which is an increase from 34 in 2019 and the most since 2015 with 43 that year.

Homicides had been on several-year decline since 2015.

“This a testament to not only the hard work of our officers, but the community as well,” police said in a 2020 press release.

In a Feb. 18 press release, Sacramento police said the increase in crime in 2020 had been a result of protests.

“The last year saw an unprecedented strain on police resources; officers often were pulled from policing communities to staff major demonstrations around our Capitol. These reassignments led to increases in murders, gun violence, and gang activity around Sacramento,” police said.

When it comes to firearm-related assaults, police say there have been at least 200 incidents so far, which is an increase of 120% compared to this time last year.

In 2020, there were a total of 192 fire-arm related assaults — an almost 30% increase from 2019.

“These investigations require significant time and resources including officers, detectives, and crime scene investigators, which can also lead to a delayed response in other calls for service,” police said Wednesday.

In the last decade, Sacramento saw the least amount of homicides in 2014 with 29 occurring that year.