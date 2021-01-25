Police: Sacramento man arrested after attempting to steal catalytic converter in Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers arrested a man after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from someone’s vehicle early Monday, according to the Davis Police Department.

A resident called the Davis Police Department around 5:00 a.m. to report the theft in process at his apartment complex at 5th Street. The man said he saw a person underneath a gray vehicle, along with sparks flying, and he heard sawing sounds.

When officers arrived, the 39-year-old man, who was leaving in his vehicle, attempted to flee on foot, police said. He was arrested, and officers found two cut catalytic converters, as well as various tools, in his vehicle.

A Fou Salee of Sacramento was booked into the Yolo County Jail and charged with various felonies, authorities said. He is currently on probation out of Sacramento County.

The owner of one of the catalytic converters was found, and police are looking for the other victim. The catalytic converter appears to be from a truck or SUV, police added.