Police say missing Davis teen has been found

The latest on Olivia Sozio (Feb. 15 at 7:40 p.m.)

Davis police said Sozio has been found safe.

Original story continues below.

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Davis police say a 16-year-old girl is missing.

After just a month on shift at Strelitzia Flower Company, Davis High School student Olivia Sozio left work two hours early Thursday, around 5 p.m.

“She had a discussion with me while at work and said that she needed to leave,” manager Tish Martin told FOX40 on Friday. “She just couldn't focus and was having a rough day yesterday."

Her managers said she drove off alone and no one realized she might not be in a safe place until late Thursday, when her parents called to see if the teen was still at work.

That's when Davis police got involved.

"We believe she's by herself, as far as the information that we have, and she's just very upset. And, again, we'd like to make sure she's OK," said Davis Police Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov.

Police later said they believe her last known whereabouts was Cowell Boulevard in south Davis around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers do not think Sozio has been kidnapped or persuaded into taking off with someone. However, they also would not clarify just what has elevated the case beyond that of a runaway.

“You know, without releasing too much personal information that we really can't release, all I can say is she's going through some personal stuff and she's upset, and that's causing us the concern," Doroshov told FOX40.

Soizo was last seen in a white 1997 Toyota Corolla. Her car has the license plate number 3WPK057 and a pink steering wheel cover.

"We've reached out to her family; they've reached out to us. We're staying in contact," Martin said. "Hopefully she's found safely and she's just with a friend."

If you know where she is, Davis police want to hear from you.