Police search for bank robber in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. – Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a Wells Fargo in Elk Grove Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said the robbery happened at around 1:16 p.m. at the branch on 5120 Laguna Boulevard.

A man wearing a blue face mask and a black hooded sweater with a Reebok logo approached a teller and gave a note demanding money, according to officials.

Surveillance photo of a bank robber at Wells Fargo on 5120 Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove March 16, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Elk Grove Police Department)

Investigators said the teller feared for their safety and gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber then left the bank was last seen walking from the bank through the parking lot.

The robber is described as a man in his late 20s to 30s with a heavy build and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at 916-478-8060 or Crime Alert at 916-443-4357.