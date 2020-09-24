Police search for driver in North Sacramento hit-and-run that left two injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were hit by a vehicle that drove away Wednesday night in North Sacramento and officers are looking for the driver.

Around 7:30 p.m., Sacramento police say a call came in about a hit-and-run in the area of Rio Linda Boulevard and Eleanor Avenue.

The two victims, an adult and a juvenile, who were hit by the vehicle were both alert when they were taken to a local hospital, according to police. Their injuries were moderate but not life-threatening.

Sacramento police could not provide any additional details about the hit-and-run. Officers are trying to find more information about the vehicle and its driver.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.