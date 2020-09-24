Police search for driver in North Sacramento hit-and-run that left two injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were hit by a vehicle that drove away Wednesday night in North Sacramento and officers are looking for the driver.

Around 7:30 p.m., Sacramento police say a call came in about a hit-and-run in the area of Rio Linda Boulevard and Eleanor Avenue.

The two victims, an adult and a juvenile, who were hit by the vehicle were both alert when they were taken to a local hospital, according to police. Their injuries were moderate but not life-threatening.

Sacramento police could not provide any additional details about the hit-and-run. Officers are trying to find more information about the vehicle and its driver.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News