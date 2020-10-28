Police search for gunman in Suisun City shooting

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KXTL) — An investigation for a man in Suisun City who is suspected of shooting several rounds from a firearm is currently underway.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, multiple callers reported seeing the man using the firearm in the area of Sunset Avenue and Pintail Drive, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

The police department says when detectives got to the area, the shooter was already gone.

There are no known victims, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact police dispatch or Detective Snyder at 707-421-7373.