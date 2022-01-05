Police search for hit-and-run driver after woman killed on Garden Highway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle drove away after hitting and killing a woman Tuesday night on Garden Highway.

Sacramento police said officers found the pedestrian near Azusa Street around 10:43 p.m.

She had major injuries and Sacramento fire personnel later declared her dead at the scene of the crash, police said. Her identity will be released by the coroner once her next of kin is contacted.

Police said the driver left before officers could get to Garden Highway.

Now, investigators are looking for witnesses and evidence that could lead them to the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with more information about the deadly crash has been asked to call 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).