SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Police Department are searching for someone who attacked a woman on Stockton Boulevard near Lawrence Drive Saturday afternoon.

Sacramento police responded to the assault at around 4:10 p.m. and found the victim with a non-life-threatening cut on her head.

Police said the attacker used an object on the victim before running away.

When tracking where the attacker ran, police said they found a discarded handgun.

Police said they are searching the area and traffic may be slowed during their search.