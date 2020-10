SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento police say a man was struck and killed by a car Saturday night.

Police say officers went to Rio Linda Boulevard near Las Palmas Avenue for reports of a man on the roadway around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the man had been hit by a car and had serious injuries.

He died at the scene.

Officers say there was no car at the scene and are still searching for that driver.