Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck 71-year-old in Woodland

Woodland police are asking the public to help identify the driver of this SUV. (Courtesy: Woodland Police Department)

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck an elderly Woodland man on Oct. 14.

Police said a white GMC Yukon SUV hit a 71-year-old man at the intersection of East Gum Avenue and Thomas Street the evening of Oct. 14.

The driver reportedly stopped but left the scene before emergency responders arrived.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is thought to be a 1999-2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali. It is expected to have damage to the driver-side headlamp and fender.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Woodland Police Department at 530-666-2411. Officer Brian Olson is the lead investigator in this case and he can be reached at 530-661-7834.