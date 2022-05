QUINCY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenage girl who was last seen at her home in Quincy on Thursday.

Madison Tabor, 15, was last seen wearing a black Converse hooded sweatshirt, grey Nike sweatpants, and black Converse shoes. She was also carrying a grey and blue cat carrier according to deputies.

There is currently no information about Tabor’s possible whereabouts.

Contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office with any information.