SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for two missing teenage girls that were last seen at Valley High School on Friday.

Inez Rodriguez, 15, is 5’3″ tall, 120 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy and grey “Pink” brand zip-up sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and a white tank top. She is possibly with Iysis Cotton, 15, who has also been reported missing.

Cotton, is 5’6″ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jeans, and black Crocs.

Both girls are at-risk due to their age only. Their possible whereabouts and destination are currently unknown.

Contact the Sacramento Police Department with any information.