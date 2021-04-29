Police searching for more information about sexual assaults near William Land Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are searching for information regarding several sexual assaults that happened near William Land Park and Broadway.

Police say a man in a car reached out and hit three women from behind with his hand while they were walking. He then left the area.

Police say they have identified someone of interest and described him as being a white man between 20 and 30 years old, with strawberry blonde hair. He was driving a dark green four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 916-808-0650.