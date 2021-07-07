Police searching for person believed to have gun near Fruitridge Road, 65th Street

The Latest – Wednesday, July 7:

6:23 p.m.

New information has been released regarding the search for a person with a handgun near Fruitridge Road.

According to officials, Sacramento police officers attempted a stop on a driver in a stolen vehicle.

The driver led officers on a chase and fired a gun at them during the pursuit.

The driver then fled on foot in the area of Wallace Avenue and 38th Avenue.

Officers are continuing to search the area.

Original story below.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento police are searching for someone they suspect is armed with a handgun near Fruitridge Road and 65th Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as traffic is being affected by the search.

ADVISORY:



SPD has set up a large perimeter in the area of Fruitridge Rd and 65th St to search for a suspect believed to be armed with a handgun. Traffic is impacted in the area, please plan accordingly and use alternate routes. Follow this thread for information updates. pic.twitter.com/c2eLk5S2Xf — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 8, 2021

This is a developing story.