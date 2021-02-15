Police searching for Sacramento man after 1-year-old found dead in West Sacramento motel

Derrick Woods is described as 5’7”, 170 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. (Photo courtesy of the West Sacramento Police Department.)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of killing a 1-year-old child inside a West Sacramento motel Monday.

The West Sacramento Police Department said officers were called to do a welfare check at Silvey’s Motel on West Capitol Avenue around noon.

When officers arrived they found a 1-year-old who died from “traumatic injuries,” according to officials.

During the investigation, officials said a homicide arrest warrant was issued for 43-year-old Derrick Woods of Sacramento.

Investigators said Woods was last seen running from the area when the welfare check call was made.

Woods is described as 5’7”, 170 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

The West Sacramento Police is seeking help from the public in locating Woods.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Derrick Woods, they are asked to call the police immediately and do not approach him.

If anyone has any information about the crime, email: crimetip@cityofwestsacramento.org.