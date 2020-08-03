Police searching for sexual assault suspect in Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department is searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in Davis Sunday night.

Police officials said the assault was reported around 11:30 p.m. and happened along the Putah Creek bike path near El Pescador Court.

Investigators said the unidentified female victim was walking by herself when a man approached her from behind and placed his arms around her neck and pulled her to the ground.

The suspect told the victim he had a gun and ordered her not to scream, according to police.

While attempting to sexually assault the victim, police said the victim “continuously pleaded with the suspect to let her go and he eventually complied.”

Before leaving the scene, investigators said the suspect told the victim that he had no firearm and no firearm was ever seen during the incident.

The suspect was last seen on foot near Drew Circle and Greek Court.

Police officials described the suspect as a Hispanic male adult, possibly named “Roy,” with large jaw muscles, a mole on the right cheek area and one eyebrow with a clearly visible vertical cut.

Police said the suspect appeared to be 35-40 years old, 5’6” with a muscular build wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers with white soles.

Initially, the suspect wore a black COVID-19 facial mask which he later took off, police said.

Investigators said the suspect spoke English with a strong Spanish accent and smelled strongly of body odor and cigarettes.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.