Police searching for suspect who shot, killed 17-year-old in Stockton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager died Monday after he was shot in a Stockton neighborhood.

Around 11:35 a.m., Stockton police officers say they responded to a report of gunfire on North Madison Street near the intersection of West Poplar Street.

Police say during their investigation, they learned a 17-year-old boy had been shot and was taken to a local hospital.

He later died from his wounds, according to Stockton police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly shooting and have no information about a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or their Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Stockton Crime Stoppers.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Share this story

More Your Local Election Headquarters

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News