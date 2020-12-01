Police searching for suspect who shot, killed 17-year-old in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager died Monday after he was shot in a Stockton neighborhood.

Around 11:35 a.m., Stockton police officers say they responded to a report of gunfire on North Madison Street near the intersection of West Poplar Street.

Police say during their investigation, they learned a 17-year-old boy had been shot and was taken to a local hospital.

He later died from his wounds, according to Stockton police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly shooting and have no information about a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or their Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Stockton Crime Stoppers.

