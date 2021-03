STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say two men robbed a woman Friday around midnight after knocking on her door.

According to police, the 38-year-old woman was asleep in her room when she heard a knock on her door.

Police say when she opened the door, two men pushed her to the ground and stole some of her property.

Officials say the robbery happened near North Wilson Way and Walnut Street and that one of the men may be 50 years old and the other around 25 years old.