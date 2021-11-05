Police searching South Sacramento neighborhood for someone possibly connected to burglary

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has a perimeter set up in South Sacramento, searching for people they say are possibly connected to a burglary.

Police told FOX40 the burglary happened at a marijuana dispensary just before 2 a.m., near Pinell Street and Rene Avenue, in East Del Paso Heights.

When officers responded, the people involved left the scene, leading officers on a vehicle chase to a South Sacramento neighborhood near Atlas and 24th avenues.

Officials said multiple people abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

Two people are in police custody, but officers are looking for other people involved, police said.

Officers found at least one firearm in a backyard during their search, officials said. The department’s SWAT officers are assisting “due to the outstanding suspect possibly being armed.”