Police: ‘Series’ of vehicle thefts on Sacramento State campus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple vehicles have been stolen from parking areas on the Sacramento State campus, university police said in a release Saturday evening.

Vehicles have been stolen from Hornet Commons, Lot 10, Parking Structure 5 and Lot 2, police said.

Police have not released exactly how many vehicles have been stolen.

No suspects have been identified so far and police are investigating the thefts.

Anyone with information on these thefts or similar incidents should contact the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000.