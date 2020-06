ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a shooting that left several cars and a gate damaged at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened on Di Lusso Drive at Bella Vista at Elk Grove Apartments, around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said several cars in the parking lot were hit and the gate was damaged by a car leaving the scene.

At this time, it is unclear what prompted the shooting. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.