SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A police officer opened fire on a woman and killed her after officials say she stabbed an officer in the arm around Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard Saturday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Sacramento Police Department officers checked the area and found a woman accused of hurting another woman. When they went to separate the two, one of the women stabbed one of the officers in the arm.

Police say one of the officers fired their weapon and the attacker died on the scene.

Officials are urging people to avoid the area as there’s currently a large police presence.

The department doesn’t believe it’s a domestic violence incident at this time; however, they say the investigation is still ongoing.

Currently, the officer who was stabbed is in surgery with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

This is a developing story.