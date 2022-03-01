SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said someone shot at an off-duty deputy Tuesday morning in downtown Sacramento.

According to Sacramento police, just after 5:50 a.m., officers were called to 5th and I streets for reports of a shooting.

Police said they later learned an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was walking in the area when gunfire rang out from a passing vehicle.

The deputy was not injured, police reported.

Officers have blocked off the area around 5th, 6th and I streets as detectives investigate the shooting. No suspect or vehicle information has been released.

The scene is located near the Robert T. Matsui U.S. Courthouse and Kaiser Permanente medical offices.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.