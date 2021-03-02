Police: Sonora woman dies after vehicle overturned on Highway 108 onramp

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is dead after being ejected from her vehicle on the Highway 108 Stockton Road onramp Monday, according to the Sonora Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 call around 6:38 p.m.

The 1998 Jeep Cherokee overturned on the Stockton Road onramp off Highway 108, ejecting the 20-year-old driver.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman died from her injuries, police said. She was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.