Police: Stalking suspect stabs Sacramento K9 during arrest

Sacramento police K9 Ranger in recovery at VCA Sacramento after being stabbed by a suspect Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento police K9 was stabbed Friday night while making an arrest on 9th Avenue.

A Sacramento police officer and his K9 partner, Ranger, were trying to contact 58-year-old Hans Schroeder at a home in the area of 53rd Street.

Police said Schroeder had an active felony warrant for stalking and a threats charge.

When the officer and Ranger arrived, police said Schroeder ran out the back door armed with a knife.

Ranger gave chase and was able to grab Schroeder on his arm, leading to his arrest.

Schroeder stabbed Ranger in his stomach during the struggle.

Ranger was taken to VCA Sacramento for emergency surgery and the K9 is expected to make a full recovery.

Schroeder was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for his active warrant and for assault on a police K9.