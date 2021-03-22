Man in custody following standoff near Franklin Boulevard

The Latest (Monday, March 22):

6 a.m.

A man is in police custody after a standoff at an apartment on Creeks Edge Way.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers were called to the scene around 3:20 a.m. for reports of a domestic violence situation.

A man at the scene initially refused to exit the apartment, but authorities were eventually able to convince him to exit, police said.

According to police, a victim at the scene had minor injuries.

Original Story Below

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has a perimeter set up in the area of Creeks Edge Way, near Franklin Boulevard.

The incident began before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

At this time, it is unknown what sort of incident authorities are responding to, but police at the scene were heard calling for someone to surrender.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.