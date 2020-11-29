Police still searching for shooter who killed two brothers at Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The two teenagers who were shot inside the Arden Fair Mall on Black Friday have been identified by family as brothers.

“Tragic on all levels. Because we have a moment where one day we’re being thankful. And the next day, we’re planning a funeral,” said Voice of the Youth and Community activist Berry Accius.

Police say one of the victims, 19-year-old Dewayne James Jr., died at the scene. His brother, 17-year-old Sa’Quan Reed-James, was taken to the hospital but later died.

Witness Isaiah Brigham was working inside the mall a few feet away from where the shooting happened.

“When he got shot, he dropped. Then the other dude, was still, looks alive, maybe trying to fight for it. But it looked like he was pretty much gone as well,” Brigham told FOX40.

Detectives believe the shooting is an isolated incident and have yet to determine a motive.

“Right after Thanksgiving. So, now, those people don’t ever get to see their loved ones right after we were thankful for being together,” Brigham said.

Police are also still searching for the shooter.

“This was going to happen, regardless of where. It was a matter of when. And unfortunately, the when was at the mall,” Accius said.

FOX40 reached out to the Arden Fair Mall several times for comment but has not heard back.

“I was there 15 years, and we did not have shootings at the mall,” said former Head of Security at Arden Fair Mall Steve Reed. “Any mall you’re going to have shootings.”

Reed, who is not related to the family, believes the shooter will be caught, much like the other time there was a shooting.

“I’m pretty certain that they’re going to catch the people involved in this. The camera system that we installed. And the techniques we used, and I think those are still there,” Reed said.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting occurred, it’s pretty much business as usual inside the mall. But two people died there Friday night, their killer still out there, and the family is hoping to get answers.