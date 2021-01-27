Police: Stockton man arrested, charged with human trafficking of 17-year-old girl

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested a Stockton man suspected of human trafficking and pimping a 17-year-old girl in the Tracy area on Jan. 22.

Authorities said Lonnie Freeman, 24, had transported the 17-year-old to the Tracy area “under the pretenses of prostitution.” They learned the girl was working directly for Freeman for his financial gain.

The girl has been reunited with her mother, police said.

If anyone has information, contact Cpl. Wilmshurst at 831-6682 or Det. Perry at 831-6544.

For additional resources, please visit the National Human Trafficking 24-hour hotline at 1-888-373-7888.