STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A possible armed home robbery in Stockton on Tuesday morning turned into a shooting after gunfire was exchanged between the resident and the robbers, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers reported to the residence in the 6700 block of Everest Avenue at approximately 6 a.m. and are currently investigating the event, according to police.

Three of the suspects were shot and are being treated for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital, according to police.