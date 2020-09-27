Police: Stockton shooting leaves one woman dead, one man injured

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in Stockton early Sunday morning left one woman dead and one man injured.

Stockton police officers said they responded to reports of a shooting on East Longview Avenue near Kermit Lane just after 2 a.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found two victims with gunshot wounds, a 63-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials said the woman died at the hospital and the man is in stable condition.

Detectives did not release any information about suspects or the motive of the shooting.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.