Police: Suisun City suspect arrested after man was shot in the face

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Suisun City man has been arrested after a man was reported being shot in the face Tuesday evening, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Newport Way around 5:17 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said.

They added that the man, who has not been identified, had been shot in the face. The man received medical treatment on the scene and then was later transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers received information that the suspect walked into a local hospital with stab wounds later that evening, authorities said.

Suisun police said they arrested 27-year-old Kenny Reed of Suisun City for felony assault and weapons charges, after he was medically treated.