Police surround Roseville neighborhood as wanted person refuses to surrender

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Since Monday morning, law enforcement has had a Roseville neighborhood surrounded after they said a person with a warrant out for his arrest refused to surrender.

Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera did not identify the person or provide his age but said he has an out-of-county warrant for his arrest.

He was spotted driving through Roseville before going to the area of Zola Avenue and Sharon Way, Baquera said.

Baquera did not say if the person was armed.

