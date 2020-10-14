Police surround North Sacramento neighborhood as they search for wanted man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are out in full force in North Sacramento, where a wanted man ran into a neighborhood.

Sacramento police have formed a perimeter in the area of Del Paso and Arcade boulevards and a SWAT team was called in.

Info from police to City Council: We have a SWAT call out to (3200 block of) Del Paso Blvd for a search of a Suspect believed to be armed with a firearm that ran into a neighborhood after a vehicle pursuit.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/iEAk5wCTFi — Rowena Lugtu-Shaddox (@RoShaddox) October 14, 2020

A source with the Sacramento City Council says the man ran away from officers after a police pursuit and police believe he may be armed. They did not provide any additional details.

Residents in the area have been told to stay inside, according to police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.