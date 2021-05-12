Police: Suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Yuba County

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in Wheatland early Wednesday morning.

The Wheatland Police Department says they received a 911 call about a shooting on G Street near 3rd Street at 12:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Ralph Mendez with a gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving attempts by first responders, police officials say Mendez was declared dead at the scene.

During their investigation, police say they identified 41-year-old Rory Banks as the shooting suspect and arrested him.

Investigators say the gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

“This appears to an isolated incident and there is not a threat to our community,” said Wheatland Police Chief Damiean Sylvester.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, they are asked to please call Sgt. Chris Ellis at 530-633-2016.