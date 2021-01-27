Police: Suspect arrested in arson, homicide investigation at Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to an apartment fire in early January that left a woman dead.



On January 6, Sacramento Fire Department crews battled a fire at a South Natomas apartment complex on Summer Park Drive.



On the day of the fire, firefighters were called to the complex just after 4 p.m. Flames were coming from a unit on the first floor and another apartment just above it, according to Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade.

The fire was extinguished just before 5 p.m.

As they searched the downstairs apartment, Capt. Wade says firefighters found a victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sacramento Police Department announced Wednesday that the victim was a woman and her death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives said they identified 31-year-old Harold Fowler as a suspect and believe the victim knew Fowler prior to her death.

The identity of the woman who died has not been reported.

Officials said Fowler has been booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide and arson charges.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.