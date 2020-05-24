Police: Suspect arrested in Modesto shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting Friday night that left one person injured, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened near Kerr Avenue and Oregon Drive around 10:45 p.m.

Officials said the 19-year-old male victim was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The police investigation led to the arrest of 21-year-old Laru Cobbs.

Cobbs was arrested at a house on Trask Lane and booked on homicide and weapons charges, according to police.

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

You may also contact Officer Kyle Johnson or Officer Samuel Catrina at 209-572-9500.