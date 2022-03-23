STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Police said a suspect shot two people and struck a young girl with a firearm Tuesday night in Stockton.

In an East Marsh Street neighborhood near the intersection of South Filbert Street, Stockton police said gunfire rang out around 10:10 p.m.

Officers found two gunshot victims in the area, a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman.

They also located a 9-year-old girl who had been hit in the head with a gun.

The victims were all hospitalized, but police did not provide details about their conditions.

Nearby, officers found the 42-year-old suspect and took him into custody. His identity has not been reported.

A motive behind the shooting and attack on the child has also not been reported by police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.