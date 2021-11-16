Police: Suspect stabs woman after breaking into her Stockton home

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect stabbed a woman Monday night after breaking into her Stockton home.

Around 9:30 p.m., a 60-year-old Stockton woman was at her home on Kelley Drive, near Hillview Avenue, when a man got inside, police said.

Stockton police said the man, identified as 60-year-old Roy Thomas, stabbed the woman with a knife and wouldn’t let her escape.

Thomas eventually ran from the house but was later found and arrested, police reported.

Police said the woman sustained minor injuries in the attack and declined medical treatment. Her identity was not released.

Thomas, who was identified by police as a transient, faces charges for assault with a deadly weapon.