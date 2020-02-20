Police: Suspect grabs Stockton student, throws saw blades at officers

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after he is suspected of sexually assaulting a Stockton student then running from officers.

The Stockton Unified School District says a female student was grabbed by a transient at Weber Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology before the man ran away.

Investigators say SUSD officers found the man, identified as Alfredo Hernandez Salas, in the area of Lincoln and Washington streets.

As the 41-year-old ran from officers, police say he hit them with saw blades. He was also carrying a large chain.

No officers were injured in the chase, according to police.

Police say Salas then set fire to the inside of a storage container.

He was taken into custody and eventually hospitalized after officers used a bean bag shotgun to subdue him, according to police.

Once he is released from the hospital, Salas will face charges for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, brandishing, arson, resisting arrest and sexual battery of a juvenile, as well as charges related to a warrant.