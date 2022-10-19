OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakdale Police said a 60-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of embezzling money from local nonprofits and other organizations.

Police said the suspect, Lana Casey of Hughson, served as a board member and signer of a nonprofit. Board members from the nonprofit reportedly went to police back in June when they noticed money was missing from the foundation’s accounts.

The amount of money Casey allegedly stole totaled almost $200,000, police said. Investigators said the money was taken from several nonprofits, and it was found to have been deposited, through dozens of checks, into Casey’s bank accounts.

Oakdale Police suspect Casey may have had a part in stealing money from other area organizations. She was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement and grand theft and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center, according to police.

Anyone with information or who suspects they are a victim can call Detective Madyson Falconi at 209-605-3519 or 209-847-2231.