Police: Teenager dead after being shot several times in Keyes

KEYES, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager is dead after being shot multiple times Sunday evening, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call of someone being shot at Martha Avenue and 7th Street in Keyes.

The teenager was found unresponsive in the middle of the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the teen was an “unintended victim.”

Witnesses said a fight had broken out near taco trucks in the area, where the teenager was eating. They may have accidently been struck by gunfire, according to authorities.

A silver car that might have been related to the shooting was seen fleeing the area, authorities said.

Anyone with information may call Detective Hickman at 209-525-7042, or can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.