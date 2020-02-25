Police: Teenagers in Newman cause $20K in damage with BB gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWMAN, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Sunday morning trip to church hit a major roadblock.

Rosemary Bettencourt’s car window was shot with a BB gun.

“Just got in my car and as I shut the door I said, ‘Oh my gosh, something fell in my car.’ And it was the glass. Shards are everywhere,” Bettencourt told FOX40. “It felt terrible. I said ‘Oh my gosh, somebody is aiming at me. I’m a victim here.’”

And she was not alone. In less than a month, police have received 45 reports of BB gun shootings that damaged cars all over Newman.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson estimated a combined $20,000 in damage so far.

“It’s very frustrating. That’s quite a bit of money, each individual person paying hundreds of dollars to replace their windows,” Richardson said.

Investigators believe three or more teenagers are involved in the crimes based on surveillance.

Police said they're driving a dark-colored, late model car that looks similar to a Honda Civic while they point a BB gun out the window to shoot.

“It’s a dangerous thing when you’re pointing a gun at somebody," Chief Richardson told FOX40. "Civilians, you know, somebody protecting themselves walking down the street, might not know that it’s a BB gun.”

As Bettencourt was dealing with the damage, she said she was hoping whoever is responsible will find it in their hearts to come forward.

“I’m on social security so I don’t have a lot of extra money, you know, to take care of these things,” she explained. “And they have nothing better to do, you know. Why aren’t they at home? They should be at home.”

With the amount of damage done, Richardson said the teens would likely face felony vandalism charges.

If you have any information, please call Newman police.