Police: Thief breaks into Stockton store, stuffs 20 baby tortoises in his pockets

The Stockton Police Department shared these photos of a person who stole 20 baby tortoises from a store.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Twenty live baby tortoises were taken from a Stockton store in late January and police are looking for the person responsible.

According to the Stockton Police Department, around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, someone got into a business on East Miner Avenue, at the intersection of North Airport Way, and broke a display case.

Police said the thief then stuffed 20 baby tortoises in his pockets before running out the door.

Stockton police said the damage to the store was estimated at around $2,000.

Surveillance images posted by the police department show a man in a red hat, gray long-sleeved shirt, and dark hooded sweatshirt, pants and shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man has been asked to call Detective Amanda Henderson at 209-937-8597 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.