Police: Thieves target women in string of robberies on Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are asking people to be even more careful in the area of Stockton Boulevard after a string of purse thefts.

“I have lived in this neighborhood all my life,” said resident Tona Tye. “Stockton Boulevard, you have to be really careful.”

Over the past few days, the Sacramento Police Department said they have responded to four robberies that occurred during the daytime or evening hours — all the victims are women over age 50.

“It’s very unfortunate; it’s not fair,” said Dianne Starr, who has lived near Stockton Boulevard for 50 years. “The crime. You’re scared to go out after dark and you’re watching your back everywhere you go during the day.”

Detectives said there have been no major injuries reported in this latest string of thefts and they are investigating whether one, or two thieves are involved.

But Starr said she’s seen enough.

“Fifty years — I never thought of leaving until how everything has been,” Starr said.

Kao Saephanh, Deputy Director of Stockton Boulevard Partnership, said safety remains their top priority.

“Be careful, first and foremost be aware of your surroundings,” Saephanh said. “For our senior community members, for them to shop in groups or pairs. Bring some people as they are shopping.”

For Tye, that’s the only way to combat the threat of theft.

“Keep your eyes open in this area,” Tye said. “Maybe not walk by yourself in this neighborhood.”

In response, Sacramento police plan to increase patrols along the street and they ask people to report any suspicious activity to them.