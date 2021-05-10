Police: Toddler drowns in Lodi Lake

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple people tried to save a toddler’s life Sunday after he drowned in Lodi Lake.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Lodi Police Department says officers and firefighters were called to the southeast side of Lodi Lake for a drowning.

A young boy needed medical help and officers tried life-saving measures before police say an off-duty doctor stepped in. Firefighters who got to the scene also tried to resuscitate the toddler.

He was eventually taken to Lodi Memorial Hospital, where police say he died.

The police department did not say what led up to the drowning and the boy was not identified.