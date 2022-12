(KTXL) —Sunday night police tracked down and arrested a suspected drunken driver who fled the scene of a crash, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

The police department said that community members called the police after watching the driver hit a car and then flee from the scene.

Using the information that some of the callers provided, officers were able to find the suspected drunken driver.

According to police, the driver had crashed into parked cars and did not hurt anyone.