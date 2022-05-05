TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities announced Thursday a Tracy basketball coach was arrested earlier this week on the suspicion of arranging a meeting to engage in sexual acts with a 14-year-old.

According to a press release, a parent contacted the Tracy Police Department on April 14 to report her 14-year-old son had been receiving sexually explicit text messages from his basketball coach, Donovan Zachary London, 21, of Discovery Bay.

The basketball program is not affiliated with the school that the 14-year-old attends.

According to police, London’s alleged sexually explicit messages continued throughout the department’s investigation. Believing he was communicating with the 14-year-old boy, London agreed to meet him in Tracy to engage in sex acts, police said.

However, London was met by police officers from the Special Enforcement Team and detectives from the Tracy Special Investigation Unit, who took him into custody.

London was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail on Tuesday on the suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit certain felonies, arranging to meet with a minor motivated for sexual purposes and possession of child pornography.

The announcement of London’s arrest comes one day after another Tracy-area adult was arrested for similar accusations. Tracy police arrested Jordan Dajani Wednesday, a teacher at Merrill F. West High School, on the suspicion of having an illegal relationship with an underage student.

Police said Dajani had another alleged illegal student-teacher relationship with a now-former student at Grace Davis High School in Modesto.